BlackRock Fund Advisors Acquires 184,109 Shares of Plexus Corp. (PLXS)

BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,381,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors owned about 0.07% of Plexus Corp. worth $111,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Plexus Corp. by 3.7% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Plexus Corp. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Plexus Corp. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus Corp. by 3.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) opened at 54.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $55.04.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $653.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.53 million. Plexus Corp. had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post $3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BlackRock Fund Advisors Acquires 184,109 Shares of Plexus Corp. (PLXS)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/blackrock-fund-advisors-acquires-184109-shares-of-plexus-corp-plxs/1143157.html.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $52.00 price target on shares of Plexus Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plexus Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Plexus Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Plexus Corp. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 7,995 shares of Plexus Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $373,846.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,301,517.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 17,750 shares of Plexus Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $886,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp. Company Profile

Plexus Corp. (Plexus) and its subsidiaries are engaged in the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) industry. Plexus delivers end-to-end solutions for customers in the Americas (AMER); Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. The Company’s segments are AMER, APAC and EMEA.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.