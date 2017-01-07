BlackRock Advisors LLC Has $6,405,000 Position in Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR)

BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,539,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Frontier Communications Corporation worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTR. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corporation by 800.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,116,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,924,000 after buying an additional 8,104,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corporation by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,217,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,294,000 after buying an additional 4,580,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corporation by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,978,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,084,000 after buying an additional 3,606,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corporation by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,237,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,192,000 after buying an additional 3,526,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corporation by 933.0% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after buying an additional 3,360,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) traded up 0.54% during trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,221,236 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The stock’s market cap is $4.40 billion. Frontier Communications Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Frontier Communications Corporation had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Corporation will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Frontier Communications Corporation’s payout ratio is -77.78%.

FTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Group decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Corporation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America Corporation set a $8.00 target price on Frontier Communications Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Corporation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.85 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) offers a range of voice, data, and video services and products. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers in each of its markets. The Company’s product portfolio includes Internet access, broadband-enabled services, video services and voice services.

