BlackRock Advisors LLC Acquires 1,296 Shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (PLCE)

BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLCE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 457.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,401,000 after buying an additional 976,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 20.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,866,000 after buying an additional 357,029 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) during the second quarter worth $21,307,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) during the second quarter worth $12,201,000. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 15.3% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 741,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,421,000 after buying an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) traded down 3.36% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.70. 579,401 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.36. Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $59.76 and a one year high of $111.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.13.

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.28. Children’s Place, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company earned $473.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Children’s Place, Inc. will post $5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Children’s Place, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, FBR & Co raised their target price on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

In related news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews sold 40,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 49,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Children’s Place, Inc (The Children’s Place) is a pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company sells apparel, accessories, footwear and other items for children. The Company operates through two segments: The Children’s Place U.S. and The Children’s Place International.

