Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Stake Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $36,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,050.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,373,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,241,000 after buying an additional 9,471,594 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 128.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,602,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,037,000 after buying an additional 902,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 111.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,561,000 after buying an additional 585,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 38.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 2,022,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,057,000 after buying an additional 563,798 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,345,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,009,000 after buying an additional 433,904 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) opened at 167.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.00. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $181.76.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 7.82%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post $9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.39.

In related news, insider Stephen Sichak sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.44, for a total value of $432,806.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,791.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John E. Gallagher sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total value of $302,694.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents used by healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry and the general public.

