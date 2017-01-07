BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.6% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 480.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded up 2.48% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,899,296 shares. The stock has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.14. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.64 and a 12-month high of $176.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.23. The business earned $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 29.27%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post $11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.92%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/baring-asset-management-ltd-lowers-position-in-amgen-inc-amgn/1143269.html.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up from $204.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $193.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.31.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. The Company’s business segment is human therapeutics. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.