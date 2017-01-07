Bank of The West Sells 170 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Bank of The West decreased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Medtronic PLC were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 35.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 44.5% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) traded up 2.88% during trading on Friday, reaching $72.87. 8,985,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average is $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $89.27.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Medtronic PLC had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Medtronic PLC’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post $4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Medtronic PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Medtronic PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic PLC from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

In other Medtronic PLC news, Director Robert C. Pozen purchased 13,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $1,000,048.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Lenehan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.27 per share, for a total transaction of $146,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic PLC Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

