Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Infoblox Inc. (BLOX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Infoblox Inc. (NYSE:BLOX) by 30.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 654,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.18% of Infoblox worth $17,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Infoblox during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Infoblox during the third quarter valued at about $5,519,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Infoblox during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Infoblox during the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Seven Bridges Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infoblox by 112.3% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infoblox Inc. (NYSE:BLOX) opened at 26.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. Infoblox Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLOX. Guggenheim lowered shares of Infoblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Infoblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Infoblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. William Blair downgraded Infoblox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Infoblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infoblox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

In other Infoblox news, EVP Scott Fulton sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $208,928.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,996.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Infoblox Company Profile

Infoblox Inc provides enterprise and service provider-class solutions to automate management of the critical network infrastructure services. The Company provides network control, network automation and domain name system (DNS) security though appliance-based solutions. The Company’s solutions combine real-time Internet protocol address management (IPAM), automation of network control, change and configuration management processes and DNS-based infrastructure security in purpose-built physical and virtual appliances.

