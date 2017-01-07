Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $17,395,000 Position in Forward Air Corporation (FWRD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.32% of Forward Air Corporation worth $17,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air Corporation by 16.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 903,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after buying an additional 130,549 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air Corporation by 14.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 605,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,210,000 after buying an additional 76,746 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air Corporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 45,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air Corporation by 22.6% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) opened at 49.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63. Forward Air Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $50.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company earned $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.36 million. Forward Air Corporation had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Forward Air Corporation will post $2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Forward Air Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Forward Air Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Cowen and Company decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air Corporation from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forward Air Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forward Air Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other Forward Air Corporation news, insider Rodney L. Bell sold 21,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $1,045,428.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,407.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $191,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air Corporation offers services, which are classified into three segments: Forward Air, Forward Air Solutions (FASI) and Total Quality (TQI). The Company, through its three segments, offers a range of logistic and other services, including expedited full truckload (TLX), pick-up and delivery (Forward Air Complete), pool distribution, temperature-controlled truckload, warehousing, customs brokerage and shipment consolidation and handling.

