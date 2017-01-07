Bank of Montreal Can Sells 44,983 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 43.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,983 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 24,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 12,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $209,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in American Assets Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 76,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $883,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) traded down 0.52% during trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,611 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 146.48%.

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised American Assets Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.98 per share, with a total value of $60,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duane Nelles bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $947,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,338.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in high-barrier-to-entry markets in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

