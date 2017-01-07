Bank of Montreal Can Sells 42,954 Shares of Swift Transportation Company (SWFT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Swift Transportation Company (NYSE:SWFT) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,954 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Swift Transportation Company were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Swift Transportation Company by 314.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swift Transportation Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Swift Transportation Company by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 125,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Swift Transportation Company by 2.1% in the second quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 63,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Swift Transportation Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 520,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Swift Transportation Company (NYSE:SWFT) traded down 0.99% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,171 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.92. Swift Transportation Company has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

Swift Transportation Company (NYSE:SWFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Swift Transportation Company had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Swift Transportation Company will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC raised their target price on Swift Transportation Company from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on Swift Transportation Company from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Swift Transportation Company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Swift Transportation Company from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swift Transportation Company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Swift Transportation Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

In related news, insider Cary M. Flanagan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,268.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy W. Guin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $1,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Swift Transportation Company (Swift Transportation Co) is a multi-faceted transportation services company, which operates the fleet of truckload equipment in North America from over 40 terminals near key freight centers and traffic lanes. The Company operates in four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated and Intermodal.

