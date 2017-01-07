Bank of Montreal Can Buys 9,636 Shares of A. Schulman, Inc. (SHLM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of A. Schulman, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLM) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in A. Schulman were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of A. Schulman by 2,742.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 362,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 349,431 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. Schulman by 25.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 991,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after buying an additional 202,796 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. Schulman by 642.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 117,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. Schulman by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,324,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,771,000 after buying an additional 69,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. Schulman by 61.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 129,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 49,232 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of A. Schulman, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLM) traded up 1.93% during trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,757 shares. A. Schulman, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.01 billion.

A. Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm earned $604.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.92 million. A. Schulman had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.97%. A. Schulman’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that A. Schulman, Inc. will post $2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. A. Schulman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.60%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of Montreal Can Buys 9,636 Shares of A. Schulman, Inc. (SHLM)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/bank-of-montreal-can-buys-9636-shares-of-a-schulman-inc-shlm/1143395.html.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHLM shares. TheStreet lowered A. Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered A. Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Northcoast Research lowered A. Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Gabelli raised A. Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. Schulman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About A. Schulman

A. Schulman, Inc is a supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); United States & Canada (USCAN); Latin America (LATAM); Asia Pacific (APAC), and Engineered Composites (EC). The Company operates in six product families: custom performance colors (CPC), engineered composites, masterbatch solutions, engineered plastics, specialty powders and distribution services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. Schulman, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLM).

Receive News & Ratings for A. Schulman Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. Schulman Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.