Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) Stake Cut by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,415 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Avangrid by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Avangrid by 3.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Avangrid by 3.1% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Avangrid by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Avangrid by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) traded up 1.25% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.73. 744,124 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion and a PE ratio of 22.30. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.07.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc is a diversified energy and utility company with more than $30 billion in assets and operations in 25 states. The company operates regulated utilities and electricity generation through two primary lines of business. Avangrid Networks includes eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving approximately 3.1 million customers in New York and New England.

