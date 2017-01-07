Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $6,170,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 3.6% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in AT&T by 2,502.5% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 50,050 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 370,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in AT&T by 0.6% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 66,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.7% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) traded down 1.99% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,687,866 shares. The company has a market cap of $253.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.37. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Vetr lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.05 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.98.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.91 per share, with a total value of $1,001,331.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

