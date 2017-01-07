Ariel Capital Advisors LLC Has $2,784,000 Position in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Ariel Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,429 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Starbucks Corporation makes up about 1.7% of Ariel Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ariel Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks Corporation were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO raised its stake in Starbucks Corporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 49,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in Starbucks Corporation by 21.5% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 58,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Corporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded up 1.19% on Friday, reaching $57.13. 8,587,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Starbucks Corporation had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business earned $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Starbucks Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Vetr raised shares of Starbucks Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.97 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Starbucks Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

In related news, insider John Culver sold 168,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $9,900,941.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,060,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $4,710,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,632,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee. The Company purchases and roasts coffees that it sells, along with coffee, tea and other beverages, and a range of fresh food items, through Company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels, such as licensed stores, grocery and national foodservice accounts.

