Arena Pharmaceuticals’ (ARNA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, FBR & Co started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) opened at 1.51 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The firm’s market capitalization is $367.40 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 336.85% and a negative net margin of 197.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.33) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 210,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 366,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFS Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 705.8% in the second quarter. TFS Capital LLC now owns 222,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 195,094 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing small molecule drugs that target G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). The Company’s drug, Lorcaserin, is approved for marketing in the United States and South Korea for the indication of weight management, and is being commercialized under the brand name, BELVIQ.

