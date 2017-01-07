Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 100 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Medtronic PLC were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 14,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) traded up 2.88% on Friday, hitting $72.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,985,597 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.65. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $89.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Medtronic PLC had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post $4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Medtronic PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 100 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/arcadia-investment-management-corp-mi-sells-100-shares-of-medtronic-plc-mdt/1143569.html.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation cut Medtronic PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Medtronic PLC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

In other news, Director James T. Lenehan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.27 per share, with a total value of $146,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pozen purchased 13,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,048.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic PLC Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.