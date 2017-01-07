Aperio Group LLC Purchases 1,109 Shares of RSP Permian, Inc. (RSPP)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE:RSPP) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in RSP Permian were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RSP Permian by 69.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,149,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after buying an additional 472,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RSP Permian by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,929,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,327,000 after buying an additional 437,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RSP Permian by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,965,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,261,000 after buying an additional 416,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of RSP Permian by 19.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,982,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,163,000 after buying an additional 319,811 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of RSP Permian by 587.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 304,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 260,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE:RSPP) traded down 0.37% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. 2,487,784 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10. The company’s market cap is $5.83 billion. RSP Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $46.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSPP. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Monday, October 17th. KLR Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of RSP Permian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. FBR & Co began coverage on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of RSP Permian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RSP Permian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

In related news, VP William Huck sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $252,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 363,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,335,729.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $1,653,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,468,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,388,624.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company operates through the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry in the United States segment.

