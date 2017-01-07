Analysts Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Price Target at $86.56

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pacific Crest initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $89.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 26,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $2,007,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,275,035.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 1,488 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $111,451.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,889.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.2% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 800.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) opened at 78.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.93. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $55.10 and a one year high of $81.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business earned $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company offers a range of solutions in retail and enterprise banking, payments, capital markets, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, treasury and insurance, as well as providing financial consulting and outsourcing services.

