U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2016 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.25. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

USB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut U.S. Bancorp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

WARNING: “Analysts Set Expectations for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2016 Earnings (USB)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/analysts-set-expectations-for-u-s-bancorps-fy2016-earnings-usb/1142961.html.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) opened at 51.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business earned $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,577,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,984,000 after buying an additional 1,236,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 42,512,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,368,000 after buying an additional 230,566 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,933,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,860,000 after buying an additional 5,736,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 21,411,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,337,000 after buying an additional 666,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 76.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,346,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,862,000 after buying an additional 7,952,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 55,205 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $2,631,622.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 40,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association, is engaged in the general banking business in domestic markets. It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services.

