Analysts Set Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) Target Price at $58.95

Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.72.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co upgraded shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Michael Gradon sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $48,625.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,717.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aengus Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $4,371,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,926,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. by 4.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. by 14.7% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 553,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after buying an additional 70,978 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. by 608.9% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 36,703 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,552,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,727,000 after buying an additional 119,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. by 103.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Analysts Set Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) Target Price at $58.95” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/analysts-set-aercap-holdings-n-v-aer-target-price-at-58-95/1142981.html.

Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) opened at 43.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. Aercap Holdings N.V. had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post $6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. is an independent aircraft leasing company. The Company focuses on acquiring in-demand aircraft, funding them, hedging interest rate risk and using its platform to deploy these assets. The Company operates its business on a global basis, leasing aircraft to customers in various geographical region.

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Holdings N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap Holdings N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.