Analysts Set $30.00 Target Price for Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Addus HomeCare Corporation an industry rank of 153 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) opened at 35.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $401.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $36.40.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business earned $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. Addus HomeCare Corporation had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post $1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation by 14.3% in the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 168,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 21,101 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation by 27.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 265,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare Corporation

Addus HomeCare Corporation is a provider of home and community-based personal care services, which are provided primarily in the home, and is focused on the dual eligible (Medicare/Medicaid) population. The Company’s services include non-medical care, such as personal care, home support services and adult day care.

