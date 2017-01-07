Analysts Issue Forecasts for Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2017 Earnings (FRSH)

Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Papa Murphy’s Holdings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Barish forecasts that the brokerage will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Papa Murphy’s Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Papa Murphy’s Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa Murphy’s Holdings in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Papa Murphy’s Holdings (NASDAQ:FRSH) traded down 4.18% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 147,767 shares. The company has a market cap of $73.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.07. Papa Murphy’s Holdings has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $12.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

Papa Murphy’s Holdings (NASDAQ:FRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.26 million. Papa Murphy’s Holdings had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

In other Papa Murphy’s Holdings news, Director L David Mounts purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,112.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Edward Hutchens purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,707.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Papa Murphy’s Holdings during the third quarter worth $475,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Papa Murphy’s Holdings by 41.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Papa Murphy’s Holdings by 7.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 586,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Papa Murphy’s Holdings by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 193,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Papa Murphy’s Holdings by 28.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Papa Murphy’s Holdings Company Profile

Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a franchisor and operator of the Take ‘N’ Bake pizza chain in the United States. The Company franchises the right to operate Take ‘N’ Bake pizza franchises and operates Take ‘N’ Bake pizza stores owned by the Company.

