Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Shares Bought by Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 16.6% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Amgen by 480.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management increased its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Amgen by 9.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded up 2.48% during trading on Friday, hitting $156.78. 9,899,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.07. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $133.64 and a one year high of $176.85. The stock has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.23. The company earned $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post $11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 39.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. RBC Capital Markets set a $190.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vetr downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.82 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.31.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. The Company’s business segment is human therapeutics. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

