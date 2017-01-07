Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is Granite Investment Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $927,982,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 186.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,435,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,434,000 after buying an additional 934,412 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $498,110,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 612.5% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 637,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,795,000 after buying an additional 547,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 864,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,415,000 after buying an additional 499,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded up 1.53% on Friday, hitting $806.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,170 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $779.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $765.14. The firm has a market cap of $555.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $663.06 and a 12 month high of $816.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.62 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post $34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,070.00 price objective (up from $940.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $910.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,040.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.51.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.27, for a total value of $3,205,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,427.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James Grier Campbell sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $744.59, for a total transaction of $144,450.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

