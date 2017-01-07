Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Allegheny Technologies worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 266,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 75,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 31.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 153,093 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 599,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,288,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) traded down 3.31% on Friday, hitting $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,214 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $1.75 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $19.20.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $771 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/allegheny-technologies-incorporated-ati-position-reduced-by-swiss-national-bank/1143372.html.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $14.00 price target on Allegheny Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.44.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a specialty materials and components producer. The Company operates through two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components and Flat Rolled Products. ATI’s products include titanium and titanium alloys, nickel-based alloys and specialty steels, precision forgings, castings and machined components, zirconium and related alloys, precision and engineered stainless steel strip, and grain-oriented electrical steel.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.