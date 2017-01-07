Alleghany Corporation (Y) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “ALLEGHANY CORP. is engaged, through its subsidiaries Chicago Title and Trust Company (CT&T), Chicago Title Insurance Company (CTI), Security Union Title Insurance Company (Security Union) and Ticor Title Insurance Company (Ticor Title) and their subsidiaries, in the sale and underwriting of title insurance and in other real estate-related services businesses, and through CT&T’s subsidiary, Alleghany Asset Management, Inc. (Alleghany Asset Management) and its subsidiaries, in certain other financial services businesses. “

Shares of Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) traded up 0.41% during trading on Friday, reaching $611.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,169 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $594.45 and a 200 day moving average of $547.26. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.89. Alleghany Corporation has a 12-month low of $446.50 and a 12-month high of $619.99.

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $2.35. The business earned $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.43 million. Alleghany Corporation had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alleghany Corporation will post $27.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alleghany Corporation by 48.8% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Alleghany Corporation by 24.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany Corporation during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany Corporation during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany Corporation during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alleghany Corporation

Alleghany Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company owns and manages operating subsidiaries and investments, which are involved in the property and casualty reinsurance and insurance. The Company operates through two segments: reinsurance and insurance. The Company’s reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty reinsurance operations conducted by the Company’s subsidiary, Transatlantic Holdings, Inc (TransRe), and its reinsurance operating subsidiaries.

