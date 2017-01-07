Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT) Stake Raised by Emerald Advisers Inc. PA

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 71.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,854 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA owned 1.10% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $154,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 127.7% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 116.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) traded up 1.77% on Friday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 322,712 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. The firm’s market cap is $949.78 million. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.83) EPS for the current year.

AIMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities started coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, insider Mary M. Rozenman sold 24,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $424,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Allergen Research Corporation, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a therapeutic approach, including the development of product candidates, for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s therapeutic approach, which is referred to as Characterized Oral Desensitization Immunotherapy (CODIT), is a system designed to desensitize patients to food allergens using characterized biologic products, defined treatment protocols and support services.

