Adobe Systems’ (ADBE) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Pacific Crest

Pacific Crest reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Vetr upgraded Adobe Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.49 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen and Company restated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.25.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) opened at 108.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.65. Adobe Systems has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $111.09.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company earned $1.61 billion during the quarter. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems will post $3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Rowley sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $145,759.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles M. Geschke sold 48,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $5,003,843.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,342,447 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,481,242,000 after buying an additional 2,249,163 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 19.9% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,901 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,279,159,000 after buying an additional 2,215,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 14,229,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,544,503,000 after buying an additional 1,033,724 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the third quarter valued at about $93,476,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the second quarter valued at about $78,175,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

