Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) Position Maintained by Emerald Advisers Inc. PA

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA maintained its stake in shares of Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,267 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA owned about 0.05% of Acuity Brands worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,830,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,749,000 after buying an additional 663,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,529,000 after buying an additional 188,661 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 56.5% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 470,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,673,000 after buying an additional 169,833 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 302.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,088,000 after buying an additional 133,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) traded down 0.55% on Friday, reaching $237.36. 611,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.37. Acuity Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $169.42 and a 12 month high of $280.89.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.18. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business earned $925.50 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands Inc will post $9.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $272.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen and Company set a $285.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.08.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America and other international markets. The Company operates through North American segment. The Company offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications.

