Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ameren Corporation (AEE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren Corporation during the second quarter worth $135,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ameren Corporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ameren Corporation by 84.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ameren Corporation by 75.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) traded up 0.76% during trading on Friday, reaching $53.10. 1,883,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.32. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $54.08.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Ameren Corporation had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Ameren Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post $2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Ameren Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Ameren Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ameren Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameren Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Ameren Corporation (Ameren) is a public utility holding company. Ameren’s primary assets are its equity interests in its subsidiaries, including Union Electric Company (doing business as Ameren Missouri) and Ameren Illinois Company (Ameren Illinois). Ameren operates through two segments: Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois.

