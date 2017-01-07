ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Expected to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler expects that the firm will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “line” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) opened at 39.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.83. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $45.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business earned $1.32 billion during the quarter. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3,982.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 21.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Sarah H. Mcconnell sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $168,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah H. Mcconnell sold 9,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $395,196.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,161.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, formerly American Building Maintenance Industries, Inc, is a provider of end-to-end integrated facility solutions. The Company’s segments are Janitorial, Facility Services, Parking, Building & Energy Solutions, and Other. Its Janitorial segment provides a range of essential cleaning services, which include carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services.

