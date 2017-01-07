3M Company (MMM) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M Company were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of 3M Company by 84.3% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in 3M Company by 21.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 481,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,360,000 after buying an additional 86,323 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in 3M Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 68,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in 3M Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. raised its position in 3M Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 92,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) traded up 0.29% on Friday, reaching $178.23. 1,625,049 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.94 and its 200-day moving average is $175.41. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $134.64 and a 52 week high of $182.27.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. 3M Company had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M Company will post $8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. 3M Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. RBC Capital Markets raised shares of 3M Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of 3M Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of 3M Company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M Company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

In other 3M Company news, VP Eric D. Hammes sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $75,864.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at $393,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric D. Hammes sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $87,539.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Industrial segment serves markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. Its Safety and Graphics segment serves markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

