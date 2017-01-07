3M Company (MMM) Shares Bought by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 3M Company comprises about 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M Company were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in 3M Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in 3M Company by 7.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in 3M Company by 41.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in 3M Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) traded up 0.29% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.23. 1,625,049 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.94 and a 200 day moving average of $175.41. 3M Company has a one year low of $134.64 and a one year high of $182.27.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. 3M Company had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm earned $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M Company will post $8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. 3M Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

WARNING: “3M Company (MMM) Shares Bought by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/3m-company-mmm-shares-bought-by-duncker-streett-co-inc/1143386.html.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of 3M Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.96 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of 3M Company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M Company from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of 3M Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

In other 3M Company news, VP Eric D. Hammes sold 504 shares of 3M Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $87,539.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Roman sold 4,036 shares of 3M Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $726,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About 3M Company

3M Company is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Industrial segment serves markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. Its Safety and Graphics segment serves markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.