3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,503 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems Corporation were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in 3D Systems Corporation by 43.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,705,547 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $78,109,000 after buying an additional 1,733,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in 3D Systems Corporation by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,659 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $46,554,000 after buying an additional 625,061 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in 3D Systems Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $5,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems Corporation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,068 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $108,165,000 after buying an additional 392,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems Corporation by 108.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 661,073 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 343,313 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) traded up 1.54% on Friday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,883 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. 3D Systems Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company’s market cap is $1.62 billion.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The 3D printing company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. 3D Systems Corporation had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 98.40%. The business earned $156.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Corporation will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr raised 3D Systems Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America Corporation set a $25.00 price objective on 3D Systems Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

3D Systems Corporation Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides three-dimensional (3D) products and services, including 3D printers, print materials, parts services and digital design and manufacturing tools. Its ecosystem supports applications from the product design shop to the factory floor to the operating room.

