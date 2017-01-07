1st Global Advisors Inc. Sells 44 Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

1st Global Advisors Inc. decreased its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 33.5% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 98,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 24,736 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.6% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 12.9% in the second quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 12.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 12.2% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) traded up 0.01% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,893,298 shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $308.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.54.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $5.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/1st-global-advisors-inc-sells-44-shares-of-j-p-morgan-chase-co-jpm/1143391.html.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Vetr raised J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.31 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 26th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.62.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $144,893.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark O’donovan sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $278,616.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J P Morgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for J P Morgan Chase & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J P Morgan Chase & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.