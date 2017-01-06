Zoopla Property Group PLC’s (ZPLA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Zoopla Property Group PLC (LON:ZPLA) in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZPLA. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.55) target price (up from GBX 355 ($4.36)) on shares of Zoopla Property Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zoopla Property Group PLC from GBX 390 ($4.79) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Zoopla Property Group PLC from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 315 ($3.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.42) target price on shares of Zoopla Property Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoopla Property Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 310 ($3.81) target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 336.53 ($4.14).

Shares of Zoopla Property Group PLC (LON:ZPLA) traded up 0.09% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 326.30. The stock had a trading volume of 126,241 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 319.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 307.95. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.35 billion. Zoopla Property Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 189.62 and a 12 month high of GBX 349.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Zoopla Property Group PLC’s previous dividend of $1.50.

About Zoopla Property Group PLC

Zoopla Property Group Plc is a provider of digital media and lead generation platform that owns and operates digital consumer brands, including Zoopla, uSwitch and PrimeLocation. The Company has two divisions: Property Services and Comparison Services. The Property Services division includes the United Kingdom (UK) Agency, which represents property advertising services provided to estate agents and lettings agents; New Homes, which represents property advertising services provided to new home developers, and Other Property Services, which represents overseas property advertising services, display advertising and data services.

