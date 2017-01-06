Zoopla Property Group PLC (ZPLA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Investec

Investec reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zoopla Property Group PLC (LON:ZPLA) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a GBX 330 ($4.06) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities Ltd boosted their price target on Zoopla Property Group PLC from GBX 340 ($4.18) to GBX 360 ($4.42) and gave the company an add rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Shore Capital assumed coverage on Zoopla Property Group PLC in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.79) price objective on shares of Zoopla Property Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Zoopla Property Group PLC from GBX 430 ($5.28) to GBX 440 ($5.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Zoopla Property Group PLC from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 336.53 ($4.14).

Shares of Zoopla Property Group PLC (LON:ZPLA) traded up 0.09% on Thursday, reaching GBX 326.30. 126,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Zoopla Property Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 189.62 and a one year high of GBX 349.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 319.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 307.95. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.35 billion.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Zoopla Property Group PLC’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Zoopla Property Group PLC Company Profile

Zoopla Property Group Plc is a provider of digital media and lead generation platform that owns and operates digital consumer brands, including Zoopla, uSwitch and PrimeLocation. The Company has two divisions: Property Services and Comparison Services. The Property Services division includes the United Kingdom (UK) Agency, which represents property advertising services provided to estate agents and lettings agents; New Homes, which represents property advertising services provided to new home developers, and Other Property Services, which represents overseas property advertising services, display advertising and data services.

