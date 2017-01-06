Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) opened at 3.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The stock’s market cap is $91.56 million. Zafgen has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zafgen, Inc. (ZFGN) Upgraded to Market Perform at JMP Securities” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/zafgen-inc-zfgn-upgraded-to-market-perform-at-jmp-securities/1141985.html.

In other Zafgen news, Director Frances K. Heller purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Zafgen by 18.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 929,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zafgen by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 123,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Zafgen by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 503,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 95,945 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Zafgen by 137.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 217,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zafgen by 73.5% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 347,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 147,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on improving the health and well-being of patients affected by obesity and complex metabolic disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, Beloranib, is a twice-weekly subcutaneous injection being developed for the treatment of multiple indications, including severe obesity in rare diseases, such as Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) and hypothalamic injury-associated obesity (HIAO), including craniopharyngioma-associated obesity.

Receive News & Ratings for Zafgen Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zafgen Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.