Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.80 (Hold) from the ten brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Weingarten Realty Investors’ rating score has improved by 6.7% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $39.57 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Weingarten Realty Investors an industry rank of 203 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/zacks-weingarten-realty-investors-wri-given-39-57-average-target-price-by-brokerages/1142204.html.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) traded up 0.014% during trading on Friday, reaching $36.575. 28,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.109 and a beta of 0.79. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $43.70.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 76.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,014,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,350,000 after buying an additional 452,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,265,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,772,000 after buying an additional 362,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,138,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,266,000 after buying an additional 368,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,016,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,583,000 after buying an additional 708,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,197,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,153,000 after buying an additional 96,287 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is leasing space to tenants in the shopping centers it owns or leases. It is engaged in the business of owning, managing and developing retail shopping centers. Its properties consist primarily of neighborhood and community shopping centers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.