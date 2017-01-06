Zacks: Viad Corp (VVI) Given $45.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $45.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.12) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viad Corp an industry rank of 144 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently commented on VVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viad Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Viad Corp in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Viad Corp by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,481,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,620,000 after buying an additional 120,185 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Viad Corp by 5.4% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,916,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,420,000 after buying an additional 99,038 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA acquired a new position in shares of Viad Corp during the third quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Viad Corp by 99.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 112,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 56,211 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viad Corp by 14.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 336,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) traded down 0.2359% during trading on Friday, hitting $43.0981. 4,531 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $875.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.2402 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.18. The business earned $382.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.47 million. Viad Corp had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Viad Corp will post $2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Viad Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.94%.

About Viad Corp

Viad Corp is an international experiential services company. The Company has operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. The Company conducts its operations through three business segments: the Marketing & Events U.S. Segment (U.S. Segment), the Marketing & Events International Segment (the International Segment) (collectively, the Marketing & Events Group), and the Travel & Recreation Group.

