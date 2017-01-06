Zacks: Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) Given $39.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.
Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $39.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Republic Bancorp an industry rank of 17 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of brokerages recently commented on RBCAA. Hovde Group began coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
In other news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,503.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 52.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 225.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 80.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 620.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) traded up 0.69% on Friday, reaching $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669 shares. The stock has a market cap of $820.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35. Republic Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $40.74.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.38%.
Republic Bancorp Company Profile
Republic Bancorp, Inc (Republic) is a financial holding company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the Bank) and Republic Insurance Services, Inc (the Captive). The Bank is a Kentucky-based, state chartered non-member financial institution. The Captive is an insurance subsidiary of the Company. It operates in four segments: Traditional Banking, which provides traditional banking products primarily to customers; Warehouse Lending (Warehouse), which provides short-term, revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers across the Nation; Mortgage Banking, which originates, sells and services long-term, single family, first lien residential real estate loans, and Republic Processing Group (RPG), which facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products.
