Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) to “Buy”

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

PDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling Corporation in a report on Saturday, October 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Precision Drilling Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Precision Drilling Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target (up previously from $6.75) on shares of Precision Drilling Corporation in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) opened at 5.76 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling Corporation has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The firm’s market cap is $1.69 billion.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counsel Portfolio Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $625,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Precision Drilling Corporation by 104.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,569,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,734,000 after buying an additional 4,881,200 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Precision Drilling Corporation by 89.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 886,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 419,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation (Precision) provides contract drilling, and completion and production services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada, the United States and certain international locations. It operates through two segments: Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services.

