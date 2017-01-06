Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) to “Buy”

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nanometrics Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of process monitoring systems for the semiconductor, data storage, and flat panel display industries. The company’s primary products are thin film measurement/analysis and overlay metrology systems. These products are used to analyze manufacturing quality at critical steps in production and to provide feedback for production control or notification of out-of-control processes. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NANO. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nanometrics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) opened at 25.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85. Nanometrics has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $627.88 million, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm earned $58.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nanometrics will post $1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stanislaw M. Borowicz sold 4,184 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $106,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 37,078 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $905,815.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,278,885.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,745,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after buying an additional 139,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,101,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after buying an additional 64,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the third quarter valued at $14,544,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated (Nanometrics) provides process control metrology and inspection systems used in the fabrication of integrated circuits, high-brightness light emitting diodes (HB-LEDs), discrete components and data storage devices. The Company operates in the segment of sale, design, manufacture, marketing and support of thin film and optical critical dimension systems.

