Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kemper Corporation (KMPR) to Buy

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KMPR. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kemper Corporation in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Kemper Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) opened at 44.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. Kemper Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $45.95. The company’s market cap is $2.28 billion.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Consultant Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $3,535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kemper Corporation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kemper Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper Corporation by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kemper Corporation by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper Corporation

Kemper Corporation is a diversified insurance holding company. The Company, through the subsidiaries, provides automobile, homeowners, life, health and other insurance products to individuals and businesses. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the property and casualty insurance and life and health insurance businesses.

