Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. (BKEP) to “Buy”

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P., based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. It provides midstream services to its customers by focusing in three operational areas: crude oil terminalling and storage, crude oil gathering and transportation services and asphalt terminalling, storage and processing services. The Company’s strategically located storage facilities, terminals and pipelines provide customers the flexibility to access multiple receipt and delivery points. Its vision is to use its strategically located assets to be a leading provider of midstream services in the energy industry. It intends to accomplish its objective by: pursuing both strategic and accretive acquisitions within the midstream energy industry, pursuing organic expansion opportunities by constructing additional assets in strategic locations, and expanding storage capacity, particularly at its Cushing terminal, and increasing the profitability of its existing assets. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.20 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. (NASDAQ:BKEP) opened at 6.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The company’s market capitalization is $260.25 million.

In related news, Director William Walter Lampton acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $153,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKEP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. by 28.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Fic Capital Inc. increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. by 250.1% in the second quarter. Fic Capital Inc. now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. during the second quarter worth $391,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. by 119.0% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 436,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 237,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

