Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) to “Buy”

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) opened at 6.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The firm’s market cap is $511.14 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 296.19% and a negative net margin of 313.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.91) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $48,351,000. RTW Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LLC now owns 4,204,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after buying an additional 1,967,513 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $4,828,000. VHCP Management II LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the second quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 5,721,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 1,031,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VHCP Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 78.5% in the second quarter. VHCP Management LLC now owns 1,005,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 442,161 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc (BioCryst) is a biotechnology company. The Company designs, optimizes and develops small molecule drugs that block enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The Company focuses on the treatment of rare diseases. The Company uses X-ray crystallography, computer modeling of molecular structures and chemistry techniques to focus on the three-dimensional molecular structure and active site characteristics of the enzymes that control cellular biology.

