Zacks Investment Research Lowers Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Taubman Centers have underperformed the Zacks categorized REIT and Equity Trust – Retail industry in the past one year. Also, its estimates for fourth-quarter 2016 and full-year 2017 funds from operations (FFO) per share have moved south. In fact, mall traffic continues to suffer amid a rapid shift in customers’ shopping preferences and patterns, with online purchases growing by leaps and bounds. These have made retailers reconsider their footprint and eventually opt for store closures. In addition, retailers which are not being able to cope with competition are filing bankruptcies. This has emerged as a pressing concern for retail REITs like Taubman, as the trend is curtailing demand for the retail real estate space, considerably. Moreover, the regional shopping center industry is subject to seasonality and hike in interest rates as well as unfavorable foreign currency movements add to its woes.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCO. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Taubman Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) opened at 76.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average of $74.73. Taubman Centers has a 12-month low of $63.32 and a 12-month high of $81.68.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.43 million. Taubman Centers had a return on equity of 370.66% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post $1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

In other Taubman Centers news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $174,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,182.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Taubman Centers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Taubman Centers by 4.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Taubman Centers by 62.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taubman Centers during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in Taubman Centers during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segment is focused on owning, developing and managing regional shopping centers. The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (TRG) is a partnership subsidiary of the Company that owns direct or indirect interests in all of its real estate properties.

