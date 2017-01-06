Zacks Investment Research Lowers PPL Corporation (PPL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “PPL Corporation’s diverse asset portfolio and business model allow it to perform in and adapt to different market conditions. PPL Corp.’s capital investment plan primarily focuses on infrastructure construction projects for generation, transmission and distribution. The company projects total capital expenditure of approximately $15.4 billion in the 2016–2020 timeframe. PPL Corp. has reestablished its hedge levels to shield itself from any near-term decline in the GBP. Nevertheless, volatile commodity prices and regulatory risks pose challenges to PPL Corporation’s growth. The current rate of return from the company’s share was lower compared with the return from the broader industry in the last twelve months.PPL Corp.’s operations are also subject to service disruptions in form of breakdown of equipment, natural calamities and sudden outages.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on PPL Corporation from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised PPL Corporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of PPL Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered PPL Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) opened at 34.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. PPL Corporation has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $39.92.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company earned $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. PPL Corporation had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corporation will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers PPL Corporation (PPL) to Hold” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/zacks-investment-research-lowers-ppl-corporation-ppl-to-hold/1141789.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. PPL Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of PPL Corporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PPL Corporation by 18.5% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 47,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PPL Corporation by 43.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 837,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,628,000 after buying an additional 253,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PPL Corporation during the second quarter worth about $12,255,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation Company Profile

PPL Corporation (PPL) is a utility holding company. Through its subsidiaries, PPL delivers electricity to customers in the United Kingdom, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky, and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. It operates through three segments: U.K.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPL Corporation (PPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.