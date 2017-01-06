Zacks Investment Research Lowers Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Momenta received a boost with the FDA approval of Glatopa (a generic version of Copaxone; 20 mg). However, we remain concerned about pricing pressure in the generic market. Moreover, the discontinuation of patient enrolment in a phase II study on necuparanib on the recommendation of an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board following the unfavorable outcome of a planned interim futility analysis is disappointing. Nevertheless, the drug has captured nearly 40% of the once-daily Copaxone (20 mg) market. Momenta’s efforts to develop its biosimilars pipeline are also impressive. The company has a partnership with Mylan for six of the latter’s biosimilar. Moreover, we are encouraged by the company’s collaboration with Sandoz.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on MNTA. Maxim Group lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays PLC upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Aegis started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.10.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) opened at 15.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.07 billion. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.55% and a negative net margin of 93.75%. The business earned $299.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2067.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.19) EPS for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $80,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard P. Shea sold 9,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $146,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 18,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing generic versions of drugs, biosimilars and therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune disease. It focuses on three product areas: Complex Generics, Biosimilars and Novel Therapeutics. It has developed generic version of Lovenox (enoxaparin sodium injection).

