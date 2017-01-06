Zacks Investment Research Lowers Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Globus Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: innovative fusion or disruptive technologies. Its innovative fusion products address a broad range of spinal fusion surgical procedures. Its disruptive technology products include minimally invasive surgical, motion preservation and advanced biomaterials technologies. Globus Medical, Inc. is based in Audubon, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GMED. Aegis started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Globus Medical to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. cut shares of Globus Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair cut shares of Globus Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Globus Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) opened at 24.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm earned $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.25 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post $1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $41,980,000. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 58.6% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,841,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,539,000 after buying an additional 1,419,863 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $18,181,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $16,516,000. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its position in Globus Medical by 47.5% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 1,771,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,213,000 after buying an additional 570,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

